Supreme Court calls for protecting 'Shivling' in Gyanvapi, no restriction on namaz

But the apex court declined the request to stay proceedings before the trial court till next hearing takes place in Supreme Court.

The SC has issued notice to petitioner Hindu devotees and UP govt on plea of Anjuman Intezamia Masajid challenging Varanasi district court order which directed videographic survey of Gyanvapi Mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. The responses are to be filed by May 19.

On Monday, after Hindu petitioners claimed that a shiv ling has been found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex, a local court had ordered sealing of the area. The "Shivling" was said to be found during a court-mandated filming of the mosque complex following a petition seeking access to pray at a shrine behind the mosque.

With agencies inputs