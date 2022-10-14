Uddhav Thackeray fields two candidates for Andheri East by-election

At the end of the day on Friday, the situation with regard to the Andheri East by-election remained as confusing as ever.

While Eknath Shinde’s faction has declined to contest this poll and the BJP has finally endorsed its declared candidate, Murji Patel, after itself creating some doubts over his suitability, Uddhav Thackeray has fielded not one but two candidates, the second being Yuva Sena leader Sandeep Naik.

According to sources in the Shiv Sena, this has been done as contingency or Plan B in case the government places more obstacles in the way of Rutuja Latke, the widow of Ramesh Latke, whose death had necessitated the by-election.

Rutuja was an employee of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the government had first refused to relieve her from her duties but was compelled by a court order to do so by 11 am this morning. However, the government is also attempting to bring previously unheard of charges of bribery and corruption against her and Thackeray is said to be worried they might use unfair means to disqualify her from contesting before the polling date of November 3.

Naik is being fielded as a fallback candidate but the picture is likely to clear only after the date for withdrawal a week later.

Meanwhile, all political parties in the Opposition including the Communist Party of India, previously a sworn enemy of the Shiv Sena, is supporting Uddhav Thackeray for the by-election. Leaders of all the parties were present as Rutuja filed her nomination papers this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Samata Party, which has in the past contested on the symbol of the mashaal (burning torch), has raised an objection to the allocation of the symbol to the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party and moved the Delhi High Court against the same, creating more uncertainty about the by-election.