UP: BJP leaders run for cover as SP leaders play 'mahangai' songs on loudspeakers
SP worker from Varanasi, Ravikant Vishwakarma, is highlighting issues like inflation through a loudspeaker and said that the ongoing conflict over reciting Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa was unnecessary
With the song of Peepli Live, Mahahgai dayan khaaye jaat hai, blaring from the loudspeakers in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the runaway inflation and price rise, BJP leaders are looking for cover in embarrassment because people have started questioning the party’s commitment to control price rise.
This gesture from Samajwadi Party leaders to put up loudspeakers atop their houses and play songs on inflation and unemployment has done wonders. It all started with one SP worker from Varanasi, Ravikant Vishwakarma. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of Ravikant Vishwakarma on Twitter in which Ravikant is saying that he would highlight issues like inflation through a loudspeaker suggesting that the ongoing conflict over reciting Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa were unwarranted and more relevant issues of inflation and unemployment needed urgent attention.
"Today the prime issue in the country is inflation, unemployment, education, health, and security. Azaan and aarti playing on loudspeakers are not the issues. By bringing in loudspeakers, some people are trying to shift focus away from main issues," Vishwakarma said in Hindi in the video.
"Till the time we Samajwadis are there, we will corner them on the main issues. In this context, I have placed these loudspeakers on my terrace and will play that mehangai (inflation) song and spread awareness in my area," he signs off and the song Mahngai dayan khaaye jaat hai starts playing from the loudspeaker.
Sharing this video, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, wrote in his tweet: "Will play the loudspeaker on 'socialist' issues... will raise voice against inflation, unemployment, crime."
After Akhilesh’s tweet, loudspeakers playing the 'Mahangai song' have come up at the rooftop of many localities of Budaun, Praygraj, Etawah, Kannauj, Ambedkarnagar, Bahraich, Sambhal, Moradabad, Varanasi, Unnao and Lucknow. Samajwadi Party workers have put up these loudspeakers and play this song during the morning and evening.
“We do not operate loudspeakers at night or afternoon because that is the time people take rest. And we operate it intermittently and play songs of Peepli Live and Roti Kapada aur Makan,” Arvind Yadav, an SP leader in Budaun said.
The campaign has touched a raw chord with the people who have now started questioning BJP’s promise to check the price rise while the BJP leaders are running for cover.
“Bhai sahib do not ask for my reaction," a BJP spokesman told this reporter when he called him up for his reaction. “Muh chupana pad raha hai (we are hiding our face in embarrassment),” was his candid reply.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines