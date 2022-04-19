UP: BJP leaders run for cover as SP leaders play 'mahangai' songs on loudspeakers

With the song of Peepli Live, Mahahgai dayan khaaye jaat hai, blaring from the loudspeakers in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the runaway inflation and price rise, BJP leaders are looking for cover in embarrassment because people have started questioning the party’s commitment to control price rise.

This gesture from Samajwadi Party leaders to put up loudspeakers atop their houses and play songs on inflation and unemployment has done wonders. It all started with one SP worker from Varanasi, Ravikant Vishwakarma. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav shared a video of Ravikant Vishwakarma on Twitter in which Ravikant is saying that he would highlight issues like inflation through a loudspeaker suggesting that the ongoing conflict over reciting Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa were unwarranted and more relevant issues of inflation and unemployment needed urgent attention.

"Today the prime issue in the country is inflation, unemployment, education, health, and security. Azaan and aarti playing on loudspeakers are not the issues. By bringing in loudspeakers, some people are trying to shift focus away from main issues," Vishwakarma said in Hindi in the video.