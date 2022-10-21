UP: Dengue patient dies after allegedly being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed

According to sources, the patient died due to the transfusion of "wrong platelets" and the samples of those will be examined.



Asked about the reason for sealing the hospital, an officer, on condition of anonymity, said it has been done on the instructions of the chief medical officer and will remain so till the sample is tested.



Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.