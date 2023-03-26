UP police gets Atiq Ahmed's custody to take him to Prayagraj from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail

A police team from Uttar Pradesh came to the Sabarmati central jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday and took gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj, where he will be produced before a court on March 28 when it passes an order in a kidnapping case in which he is an accused, officials said.

The UP police team reached the Sabarmati jail in the morning and left the premises amid tight security with Ahmed in a police van around 6 pm after completing the necessary formalities, they said.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019. He was shifted there from his home state as per the Supreme Court's order.

"A court in Prayagraj has set March 28 as the date to pass its order in a kidnapping case in which Ahmed is an accused," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said in the Uttar Pradesh city.

He said a team of the Prayagraj police was sent to Ahmedabad to bring Ahmed for his court appearance the given date.