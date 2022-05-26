UP: Yogi govt presents state's largest budget; Opposition slams it; calls it web of statistics, cliched

The opposition on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh budget, with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav calling it a web of statistics and BSP's Mayawati saying it is a cliched exercise and lacks measures in public interest.

Terming the budget a "makad-jaal (spiderweb)" of statistics, Yadav said this is the sixth budget of the BJP government and allocations under every head have been reduced.

"The common man does understand it. Under the double-engine government, inflation has doubled," he said.

"Youngsters who wanted employment are depressed. Employment is seen in the statistics but not in reality," Yadav said, adding that the government talks about unemployment but does not give out the figures.