Violence in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar holds meeting, DGP says clashes attempts to disrupt communal harmony

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday held a high-level meeting with senior officials over communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and directed them to take strict action against those involved in the violence.

The CM also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the next of kin of a person who died following clashes between two groups on Saturday in Bihar Sharif (Nalanda).

Immediately after the high-level meeting, Director General of Police RS Bhatti told reporters that the clashes that erupted at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns during the Ram Navami festivities were "attempts to disrupt the communal harmony in the state".

During the meeting, Kumar directed officials to take strict action against the elements who disturbed the peace and communal harmony in the state, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

"The CM instructed security forces to keep an eye on everything and take action against miscreants," it said.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and the DGP were present at the meeting and jointly held a press conference after that.

The DGP said, "Prima facie it appears that the incidents that took place at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif were attempts to disrupt the communal harmony in the state. Police officials are on the job to identify the accused who indulged in the mischief action will be taken against those who tried to take the law into their hands."