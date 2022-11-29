Vizhinjam port will be operational in September 2023: Kerala minister

Even though there is an ongoing protest for the past 134 days against the Vizhinjam port project near here by a section of the local populace, state ports minister Ahamed Devarkovil categorically said that the first ship will dock in the port in September 2023.



"This would be the Onam gift for Kerala. No land of the fishermen has been acquired for the port project. The construction is being carried out with the least damage to the environment and it's not on account of this construction that there has been sea erosion," said Devarkovil while speaking at a seminar explaining the need for the Vizhinjam port and its importance for the economy of the state.



"This port is not a private port and does not belong to Adani, this is a port of the state. Studies have proved that there has been a 16 per cent increase in the fisheries resources in the locality as compared to a decade back," he added.