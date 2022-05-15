We have to re-establish Congress party's connection with people: Rahul Gandhi

Acknowledging that the Congress party’s connection with people has been broken, Rahul Gandhi announced on Sunday that the party will undertake a yatra in October to re-establish and strengthen it.

Addressing the closing session of the party's three-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that a systematic destruction of various institutions of the country was taking place.

Gandhi said, “Our fight is for ideology. We have to go to the people and sit with them, the connection the party had with people has to be re-established.”

We have decided that the Congress party in October will go to people and take out a yatra and strengthen the relation with people. This cannot happen with short-cuts, he said.

The Congress on Sunday adopted a 'Nav Sankalp' -- a road map for wide-ranging reforms in the party organisation.

Hailing the frank discussions at the Shivir, Gandhi said which other political party would allow this kind of a discussion where the party leadership is bluntly told what the Congress party feels.

Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing, he said.

The Congress has always provided a platform where people can hold deliberations without any fear or worry, he said.

Asserting that India is a Union of States, Gandhi said, "It is critical for the union of the country that the states and the people are allowed to have a conversation. The only alternative to a conversation between the people of India is violence between people of India, he said.

The day this country's institutions stop working, the day this country stops having a conversation with itself, we will be in serious trouble, he said.

He said there is fear that the country's demographic dividend will turn into a demographic disaster and the BJP government would be responsible for it.