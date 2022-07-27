Why can’t govt deal effectively with devastation caused by forces of nature, unleashed by climate change?

All indications suggest that climate change is going to further worsen the rain and flood related human and livestock fatalities in India, apart from drowning of Indians that is the third largest cause of all accidental deaths in the country. Many states in the country from Arunachal Pradesh in the East to Gujarat in the West and from Himachal Pradesh in the North to Tamil Nadu in the South are suffering during this monsoon, and disaster management agencies are unable to deal with the situation and provide succour to distressed masses.

Over one million people stood affected by floods in Gujarat and five million in Assam until mid-July in 2022. Hundreds of people have already died across the country not only due to floods but also due to lightning, landslides, cloudbursts etc. Exact details of the livestock lost are not known yet, but according to rough estimates, these figures may be in millions.

Such things are happening in India year after year. We have been destroying our climate, and the climate change has been exacerbating the erratic rains. Quite clearly, while individual businesses and industries with little concern for the environment must share the blame for the climate change, flawed government policies are primarily responsible for it.

The scale of devastation is getting accelerated over time. Data given by Central Water Commission in Parliament of India pegged the damage caused by floods and heavy rains between 1953 and 2017 at around Rs 3782.5 billion. Besides this, 107,535 people were killed, over 80 million houses destroyed and about 466.4 million hectares of crops affected. Nearly, 30 per cent of the total damage was suffered by the farmers, and more than 6 million cattle perished.