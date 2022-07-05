Why were Congress-NCP MLAs locked out of Maharashtra Assembly during floor test?

How the BJP violates all constitutional norms has once again been made apparent in the manner in which at least 13 Congress and Nationalist Congress Party MLAs were denied their right to vote during the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on Monday.

It is not as though the Shinde government would have lost the floor test because it had adequate numbers to sail through. The final tally was 164 for the government and 99 for the opposition. So even if these 13 had not been locked out of the House, they would still have had a huge margin of victory.

However, it is not known why the new Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, decided to get the doors to the Assembly closed early and did not get them opened even after he received an urgent message from those left outside that they were within the premises and needed entry.

Among those locked out were two very senior Congress leaders Ashok Chavan and Vijay Vaddetiwar, both of whom were let in only two minutes after the voting concluded.

The numbers soon led to a lot of speculation about the absence of these MLAs, all of who had been present in the House in full strength the previous day for the election of the Speaker. The Shinde camp still posted a resounding victory for their candidate. So, this new kind of gerrymandering on the part of the BJP has quite flummoxed political observers in the state.

However, sensing some mischief afoot, those locked out took the precaution of registering themselves on camera while waiting outside the doors of the Assembly. One of these MLAs, Zeeshan Siddiqui, today tweeted such a photo, saying they had arrived at the House on time but found the doors were locked ahead of schedule.

“We sent a message to the Speaker to allow us in as the head count for the MVA numbers hadn’t yet begun. But we were kept hanging outside and the doors were opened only after the voting was over,” he said.

The Speaker has not commented on their charges as yet, nor has anyone in the Shinde government.

The absence of these MLAs was being attributed to an ingenious means of siding with the BJP. However, the identities of those locked out do not quite make that presumption credible. Many of them are hard core loyalists, none of them have the Enforcement Directorate dogging them and most of them would lose their seats at the next elections for hobnobbing with the saffron party.

It seems to have been just a question of not having been early enough to the Assembly and leaving it to the eleventh hour, with the new Speaker not taking enough measures, deliberately or otherwise, to ensure that all were in before the doors were locked.