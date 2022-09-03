Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA tells woman activist

An incident of Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali threatening a woman activist in public that he will get her booted into the prison came to light in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The comments made by the MLA Limbavali have created public outrage and slammed by people.

Ruth Sagay Mary, who also works for the Congress party, explained on Saturday that she had tried to meet him during his visit to the flood-affected areas in Whitefield.