Will Modi-Shah duo get away with bid to cut RSS to size?

In a major reshuffle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP on Wednesday reconstituted its two top decision-making bodies: the 11-member parliamentary board and 15-member Central Election Committee, dropping Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chauhan, indicating their diminishing stock in the party.

The omission of Gadkari, in particular, from the powerful body signals a major generational and political shift in the highest echelons of the BJP in the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah era. Modi has sent a clear message that he is not willing to tolerate any kind of criticism to his leadership.

Gadkari is also a former BJP chief and by virtue of this alone, he should have found a place on the board. The party is known to keep former presidents in the decision-making process. Gadkari is also known for his proximity to RSS, of course.

The party has appointed six new members, including former IPS officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura and Haryana leader Sudha Yadav, in the parliamentary board.

Headed by BJP president JP Nadda, the two panels include the senior-most members of the BJP — Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh.

Significantly, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have found place in the new committees. Yediyurappa, it may be recalled, was forced to resign for alleged involvement in corruption. Though his induction points to Modi’s desire for the BJP to expand in south India, it also aims at countering the domination of the RSS.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who led the BJP to an unprecedented second term in the state, has not been ‘rewarded’ with a place in either of the two bodies. He is clearly not on good terms with Modi-Shah, and his exclusion implies that he has no role to play in key decision-making process in the party.

It is no secret that Modi’s owes his success to combining the RSS’s traditional sense of organization with the populist nature of electoral politics. Now, he apparently finds himself in a bind, and is now keen to project his own image larger than that of the RSS.