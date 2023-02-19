With Goa reeling under debt, Oppn slams 'study tours' by MLAs at govt expense

"Nothing more ridiculous than this junket to study best practices in good governance when Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet are hell-bent on following only 'Shah Jahan's practices in the state. I refuse to be party to such pleasure trips at the expense of the public exchequer," Sardesai said.



Earlier during the monsoon assembly session held in July 2022, Art and Culture Minister Govind Gaude defending the state government's move to nominate a contractor for the renovation work of Kala Academy without floating a tender, had said that "even Shah Jahan did not invite quotations before building the Taj Mahal".



"Taj Mahal was built between 1632 and 1653. Do you know why it is still so beautiful and everlasting? Because Shah Jahan never invited quotations to build it. That is why the Taj Mahal is intact even after 400 years," Gaude had said.



Sardesai had raked up the issue of Kala Academy in the Assembly, alleging that no tender was floated for the restoration work worth around Rs 49 crore, which is against the CPWD manual. He had demanded a probe into the restoration of Kala Academy, which was designed by legendary architect Charles Correa.



Since then Sardesai has on many occasions sarcastically said that the Goa government is using "Shah Jahan's practices", which means allotting work without floating tenders.



Congress party has alleged that the ruling party is looting the state's exchequer while carrying out work of 'Smart City' Project.



Congress leader Elvis Gomes alleged that 'Smart City' project is nothing but a scam of Rs 1,000 crore. "The BJP is smartly looting money out of the smart city project," Gomes said.

