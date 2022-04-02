2 killed, 8 injured in car bomb blast in Afghanistan

At least two people were killed and eight others wounded in a car bomb blast in Afghanistan's western province of Herat on Friday, a provincial public health official confirmed.



"Based on initial information, two were killed and eight wounded in the car bomb blast. The injured were admitted to a regional hospital in provincial capital Herat city...," Mirwais Jalali, physician-in-chief of Herat Regional Hospital, was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.



The wounded were receiving treatment in an intensive care unit, he said.