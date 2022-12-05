5.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Dhaka

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Dhaka on Monday, according to athe Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).



Kazi Zebunnesa, a meteorologist from BMD, told Xinhua news agency that the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 km in the Bay of Bengal.



The meteorologist said the epicentre was 520 km away from Agargaon Seismic Centre in Dhaka.