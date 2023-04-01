A former prosecutor explains how Trump's indictment stretches the US legal system in new ways

4. The judicial process will be a messy affair



Most low-level felony and misdemeanor cases are resolved before trial, especially when there is no obvious victim. Typically, the prosecution will offer a plea deal, perhaps including a term of probation, or even propose a diversion program with community service, for example, which will lead to a dismissal of the charges.



It will be interesting to see if Bragg makes an offer along those lines. Even if he does, defendants must typically admit guilt to take advantage of these arrangements, and Trump may refuse for political, personal or legal reasons to admit guilt.



So it's likely the case will go to trial, a process that will be messy for many reasons most importantly, the jury.



When choosing a jury in a criminal case, the trial judge is supposed to screen out potential jurors who are biased in favor of, or against, the defendant. That's normally easy because the jurors have usually never have heard of the defendant.



But most potential jurors will have opinions about Trump and many will need to be excused from jury service because of a lack of objectivity.



In a trial with this much media attention, there will also be people who have strong feelings about Trump and want to be on the jury. Some of them may hide their biases. That's a problem by itself.



Then, once the trial starts, the media attention will shine a spotlight on the selected jurors. If it becomes clear that the jurors lied or failed to disclose information in jury selection, that could be grounds for removing them from the jury in the middle of the trial. If enough jurors are removed, the case will end in a mistrial, sending everyone back to square one.



So, while there is a lot about this prosecution that isn't yet clear to the general public, one thing is clear this will be a case with unprecedented attention and complexity