African leaders urge Putin to consider Ukraine peace plan

Leaders attending the Russia-Africa summit asked President Vladimir Putin on Friday to accept their peace plan for Ukraine and restore the Black Sea grain export agreement.

"This war must end. And it can only end on the basis of justice and reason," African Union Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat told Putin and African leaders in St Petersburg.

"The disruptions of energy and grain supplies must end immediately. The grain deal must be extended for the benefit of all the peoples of the world, Africans in particular."

The summit comes as both Russia and the West vie for influence in the African continent, which makes up the largest voting bloc in the United Nations.