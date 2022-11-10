American people have spoken, proven once again that democracy is who we are: Biden

Biden, at a White House news conference, appeared to be confident and asserted that he would continue with his policies, which, he said, have "worked so far".



"While we don't know all the results yet, at least I don't know them all yet, here's what we do know. While the press and the pundits were predicting a giant red wave, it didn't happen. And I know you were somewhat miffed by my incessant optimism, but I felt good during the whole process. I thought we were going to do fine," he said.



"While any seat lost is painful, some good Democrats didn't win there last night, Democrats had a strong night. And we lost fewer seats in the House of Representatives than in any Democratic president's first midterm election in the last 40 years, and we had the best midterm for governor since 1986. Another thing that we know is that voters spoke clearly about their concerns, about the rising costs that need to get inflation down," the President said.