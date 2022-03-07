Americans providing encrypted communications equipment to Zelensky: Report

As Russia's war on Kiev continues, Americans have provided Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "encrypted communications equipment" which can "put him into a secure call" with his US counterpart Joe Biden, a media report has claimed.



The New York Times report published on Sunday said thatin Washington and Germany, "intelligence officials race to merge satellite photographs with electronic intercepts of Russian military units, strip them of hints of how they were gathered, and beam them to Ukrainian military units within an hour or two".



The report went on to say that as Zelensky "tries to stay out of the hands of Russian forces in Kiev", he "travels with encrypted communications equipment, provided by the Americans".