BA.5 Omicron subvariant accounts for nearly 80% new infections in US

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant, now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, made up nearly 80 per cent of new Covid-19 infections in the country, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



The BA.5 subvariant accounted for 77.9 per cent of new infections in the week ending July 16, up from 68.7 per cent a week before, Xinhua news agency reported.