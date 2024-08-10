Bangladesh chief justice Obaidul Hasan resigns under pressure

Hours after several hundred students assembled at the high court in Dhaka on Saturday morning, 10 August, chief justice of Bangladesh Obaidul Hasan tendered his resignation to the president. There are reports that several other judges too have resigned.

Once it became known this morning that the chief justice had convened a full court meeting of all judges, the alarm was sounded by the students. In a facebook post student advisor in the interim government, Asif Mahmud called upon the chief justice to resign and expressed apprehension that the full court meeting of the judges was convened to stage a judicial coup.

The Bangladesh Constitution has no provision for an interim government and following what is being called as the ‘Monsoon Revolution’ or the ‘August Revolution’ in Bangladesh, questions were being raised about the legal validity of the interim advisory council or government. Students possibly apprehended that the full court hearing was meant to declare the interim arrangement unconstitutional. As coincidence would have it, son of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Sajib Wajed Joy, told Reuters that his mother had not officially resigned and that she continued to be the prime minister of Bangladesh.

Hundreds of students started assembling at the high court following the call by Asif Mahmud. By 10.30 am on Saturday it was announced that the full court meeting had been called off. Hours later the chief justice announced his decision to step down.