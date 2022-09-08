Beijing under COVID-19 alert after a school, university report fresh cases

China, where the coronavirus surfaced in Wuhan in December 2019, implements a strict Zero-COVID policy' under which cities go into periodic lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus adversely impacting the businesses and supply chains.



China's Sichuan province has banned the entry of unauthorised people to earthquake zones and ordered daily testing of survivors and rescue workers as it struggled to battle the virus.



A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook the province on Monday. So far, the death toll stood at 74, with another 26 people still missing.