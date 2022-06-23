Biden a 'straight shooter' when it comes to humanitarian rights and importance of democracy, says White House

President Joe Biden is a "straight shooter" and has no problem having direct conversation with world leaders when it comes to humanitarian rights and the importance of democracy, his spokesperson has said.

The statement made by the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in a media briefing on Wednesday was in response to a question on whether Biden will raise the issue of minority rights with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the backdrop of the protests that turned into riots in several Indian states following the controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP functionaries.

Jean-Pierre was asked does the White House have any comment "on the Indian authorities demolishing the homes of people" linked to the violence and is there any chance that Biden will press Modi "to protect Muslim minorities in India" during the US president's trip to Israel next month where he is potentially scheduled to meet virtually with the Indian prime minister along with the prime minister of Israel and the president of the UAE.

Jean-Pierre evaded a direct reply to the question, saying he can't tell specifically what's going to be on the agenda and what their conversation is going to be.