Biden admin to host White House conference on hunger, nutrition

US President Joe Biden's administration will host the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health on September 28.

As Biden announced in May, this will be the first Conference of this kind in more than 50 years, reports dpa news agency.

"We will announce a national strategy at the Conference that identifies actions the government will take to catalyze the public and private sectors to drive transformative change and address the intersections between food, hunger, nutrition, and health," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.