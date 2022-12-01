China relies on Pak for projecting military, economic might: Pentagon

The report notes that China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is associated with pipelines and port construction projects in Pakistan.



But with the help of those projects, China "seeks to become less reliant on transporting energy resources through strategic choke points, such as the Strait of Malacca."



Beijing also attempts to exploit the relationships it builds through BRI to pursue additional economic cooperation with participating countries, the report says.



It recalled that in 2021, 10 Chinese nationals were killed, and 26 others injured when a suicide bomber targeted a workers' bus on its way to a BRI infrastructure development project in Pakistan.



The report, however, claims that China used this incident to "extend its ability to project military power to safeguard its overseas interests, including BRI, by developing closer regional and bilateral counterterrorism" cooperation with Pakistan.