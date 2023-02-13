Death toll crosses 30,000 in Turkey, Syria as incredible rescues bring hope

Two more people were arrested for cutting the column of a building that collapsed in Gaziantep province, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.



Thousands of rescuers continued to search for any sign of life in collapsed multi-storey buildings on the seventh day of the disaster. Hopes for finding alive survivors are fading, but the teams still manage some incredible rescues.



Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca posted a video of a girl child rescued at the 150th hour. "Rescued a little while ago by crews. There is always hope!" he tweeted on Sunday.