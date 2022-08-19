Death toll rises to 17 in China flash flooding

Ma Mingxu, head of the county government, said temporary shelters had been established at two schools to accommodate more than 1,200 people.



The Ministries of Finance and Emergency Management have jointly earmarked 50 million yuan ($7) of natural disaster relief funds, as well as another 50 million yuan from the provincial department of finance.



The funds will be used for emergency rescue and disaster relief efforts, focusing on searching, rescuing and relocating the disaster-stricken people, secondary disaster detection, the repair of damaged houses, and other aspects.