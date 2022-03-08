Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

"The number of foreign citizens whom Ukrainian nationals are keeping by force is shocking. Kharkov 3189 nationals of India, up to 2700 nationals of Vietnam, 202 nationals of China. Sumy 576 nationals of India, 101 nationals of Ghana, 121 national of China, Nebenzia had said.



UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted on Sunday that it is absolutely essential to establish a pause in the fighting in Ukraine to allow for the safe passage of civilians from Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, as well as all other places caught in conflict, and to ensure life-saving humanitarian supplies can move in for those who remain.



In his phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in Sumy.



President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students, an official release issued in New Delhi said.



Modi also suggested that a direct conversation between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts.



In his conversation with Zelensky, Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis. Modi thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.



Modi emphasized the need for quick and safe evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine.



Tirumurti told the Council that in his conversations with the leadership of both sides, Modi reiterated our call for immediate ceasefire and the need for both parties to return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.



Tirumurti said numerous lives have been lost so far due to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, including a young Indian student.



India mourns his death and we convey our deepest condolences to his family, just as we mourn the loss of each and every civilian life in the conflict.



In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, 21 year old fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city.



Tirumurti said the worsening situation in Ukraine and ensuing humanitarian crisis deserves our immediate and urgent attention .



As per the UN's own estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days, he said.



This has led to a pressing humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed expeditiously, he added.