Flood Brothers: How Pakistan’s flood tragedy holds vital lessons for India

Indus River

In Pakistan, Sindh is bisected by the mighty Indus River, along whose banks farming has flourished for millennia with records of irrigation systems dating back to 4,000 BC. The province received record rainfall but that water has nowhere to drain because the Indus is already at full flow, swollen by tributaries in the north, and has burst its banks in several places.

The Jet Stream

Meteorologists believe that global heating could have caused the havoc in Pakistan in both 2010 and in 2022. Warmer air hold more water and the movement of the Jet Stream, a high level wind that circles the planet, they have established, caused floods in Pakistan in 2010 and heatwave in Russia that year. This year too, temperature and wind variations in the Pacific may have caused the flooding in Pakistan.

Cat and the Tiger

Anecdotal evidence compiled by Indian expert Dinesh Mishra quoted an elderly woman recalling that earlier floods came slowly like a cat advancing one step at a time on its prey. But over the years the floods have become ferocious and now pounce on their prey like a tiger, without any warning. Number of flash floods has increased in both India and Pakistan. A wag describes flash flood as: ‘When you go to the market and get washed away, with no warning whatsoever’.

Lessons for India

Both India and Pakistan have witnessed longer, more intense and more erratic monsoon. Eight tropical cyclones were reported in India in the last eight years, six of them classified as very severe. Cyclone Fani affected 28 million people in India and Bangladesh. Glaciers in India too have been melting and heavy rains have caused landslides and subsidence.