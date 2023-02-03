Google employees protest against job cuts, low pay in US

Devor, who is also an AWU member further said: "Today shows that some of the issues we're talking about affect all workers regardless of what their actual job title or job status is".



At a rally in California, dozens of sub-contractors spoke out against what they called substandard working conditions, including "poverty wages and no benefits."



Their responsibilities include reviewing content to assist in the training of the company's AI-powered algorithms, as well as screening YouTube clips and searching advertisements for offensive or sensitive material, said the report.