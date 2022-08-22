Imran moves court to avoid arrest in terror case

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought a pre-arrest bail in a terror case filed against him.

The plea was filed through Khan's counsels, Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, in the capital's top court after a late-night drama at Bani Gala, his private residence where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI chairman, The News reported.

An FIR was registered against the former premier under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police during a rally on Saturday, The News reported.