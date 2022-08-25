India breaks streak of UN abstentions on Ukraine, votes in opposition to Russia

Allowed to speak by video link after the vote, Zelensky warned that the world's security depended on how Russia's invasion is handled.

"It is on the territory of Ukraine that the world's future will be decided," Zelensky said, "our independence is your security".

Kamboj did not name Russia as she spoke of the war's toll on Ukraine and its impact on the rest of the world.

Nor did she offer overt support for Kiev while mentioning the humanitarian help India has rendered Ukraine.

"The conflict has resulted in loss of lives and countless miseries for its peoples, particularly for women, children and elderly, with millions becoming homeless and forced to take shelter in neighbouring countries," she said, calling for an immediate end to the violence.

"We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia (and) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself, more than once, spoken to them, in this regard."

Modi has spoken to Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine asking them to hold talks for a peaceful resolution of the war.

Meanwhile, Nbenzia blamed what he called Ukraine's senseless "crusade" for the conflict and claimed that Russia launched the "special operation" because of threats from it.