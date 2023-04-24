Indian nationals among people evacuated by France from Sudan

France has evacuated some Indians along with citizens of 27 other countries as part of its evacuation mission from violence-hit Sudan.

The French embassy in New Delhi said on Monday that 388 people from 28 countries, including India, were evacuated.

"French evacuation operations are underway. Last night, two military flight rotations evacuated 388 people of 28 countries, including Indian nationals," it tweeted.

The number of Indians evacuated by France is not immediately known.