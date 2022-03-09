Is the Russia-Ukraine war coming to an end?

A local citizen from the capital-city of Kyiv Nikolai Makhno told National Herald that the media has misquoted the President about his comments on not joining NATO.

“First, of all he didn’t say ‘...a long time ago...’ . By making these comments, our President is only pushing NATO to do some actual action. While at the same time he is also giving signals to Russians that Ukraine is ready for dialogue. We always have been ready for dialogues,” Makhno said.

He said that the entire West did nothing for all these years but kept telling us that Russians will attack. “They (West) continued to buy Russian resources, invest in them, and Germany even built a NORD Stream 2. We had warned everyone that after the pipeline gets constructed, the Russians would start a full invasion. Had NATO acted on time, the Russians would not have attacked. It is too late now,” Makhno said.

Associate Senior Researcher at Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) programme at Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) Petr Topychkanov told National Herald that NATO didn’t leave Ukraine alone but is providing Ukraine with the support to let this country defend its territory.

“On the NATO side, the problem is that it has limited space for supporting Ukraine in this military conflict. NATO doesn't want to be a part of the war as it would mean a direct military confrontation with Russia with a high risk of nuclear escalation,” Petr Topychkanov said.