Israel agrees to week-long ceasefire for hostage release: Sources

Amid increasing pressure from hostage families, Israel has agreed for a week-long ceasefire to secure the release of captives held by the Hamas militant groups in Gaza, according to highly-placed sources.

The fresh development comes two days after Mossad chief David Barnea met CIA Director William Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Warsaw on Monday.

The sources told IANS that Israel has communicated to Qatar --the key mediatory -- that it was agreeable for a one-week ceasefire and demanded the release of 40 hostages.

These hostages include women, children and elderly persons above 60 years of age.

Meanwhile, Israel has also agreed to release Palestinian prisoners, including those who have committed more grievous crime than the one who were freed during the previous humanitarian pause between November 24 and December 1.