Israel-Palestine conflict: Very tough to see babies dying, says Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur, the world No.7 women’s tennis player from Tunisia and first from the Arab world to win a slam, has her heart in the right place. She has pledged to donate part of her prize money from the ongoing WTA Finals in Cancun to Palestinian aid and prays for peace to return to the West Asia soon.

“I’m very happy with the win but I haven’t been very happy lately, to be honest with you. The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy, so I feel like …” Jabeur, 29, said after a league stage win on Wednesday, 2 November before breaking down in tears.

“It’s very tough seeing children, babies, dying every day. It’s heartbreaking, so I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy just with this win with what’s happening. I’m sorry guys, this is supposed to be about tennis but it's very frustrating looking at videos every day … I’m sorry, it’s not a political message, it’s humanity. I want peace in this world, that's it.”

Israel began its air strikes and incursions on Gaza, in response to the 7 October attacks by Hamas militants. More than 9000 Palestinians, including 3760 children, have been reportedly killed in Gaza.