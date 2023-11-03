Israel-Palestine conflict: Very tough to see babies dying, says Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur
World No.6 women’s player, footballer Mo Salah donates for Palestine cause
Ons Jabeur, the world No.7 women’s tennis player from Tunisia and first from the Arab world to win a slam, has her heart in the right place. She has pledged to donate part of her prize money from the ongoing WTA Finals in Cancun to Palestinian aid and prays for peace to return to the West Asia soon.
“I’m very happy with the win but I haven’t been very happy lately, to be honest with you. The situation in the world doesn’t make me happy, so I feel like …” Jabeur, 29, said after a league stage win on Wednesday, 2 November before breaking down in tears.
“It’s very tough seeing children, babies, dying every day. It’s heartbreaking, so I have decided to donate part of my prize money to help the Palestinians. I can’t be happy just with this win with what’s happening. I’m sorry guys, this is supposed to be about tennis but it's very frustrating looking at videos every day … I’m sorry, it’s not a political message, it’s humanity. I want peace in this world, that's it.”
Israel began its air strikes and incursions on Gaza, in response to the 7 October attacks by Hamas militants. More than 9000 Palestinians, including 3760 children, have been reportedly killed in Gaza.
Jabeur has earlier spoken out against the conflict when she posted a message on Instagram calling for peace, denouncing all attacks on innocent civilians, which led to the Israeli Tennis Association lodging a complaint against Jabeur to the ITF and WTA.
Responding to the complaint, Jabeur told The National of UAE: “What I wrote in my post on Instagram is what I support, and the biggest thing I believe in is peace.”
The Palestinian resistance, meanwhile, received some help from Mohammed Salah, the star Egyptian striker who plies his trade for Livepool. In mid-October, Salah announced a donation to the people of the Gaza Strip, according to the Egyptian Red Crescent.
Egyptian Red Crescent Executive Director Rami al-Nazer told a local newspaper that per the Egyptian player's request, he will not reveal the amount of the donation. Social media activists had earlier blamed Salah for being silent over the events contrary to other Muslim players, including French Karim Benzema and Algerian Riyad Mahrez.
During the ongoing ICC World Cup in India, Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan had dedicated his team’s win against Sri Lanka to the people of Gaza.
