Japan: 2 dead after shooting at army training range

A Japanese soldier has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two and injuring one of his colleagues at an army base, officials said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as an 18-year-old serving in the Japan Self-Defence Force (SDF), was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to local law enforcement, the alleged perpetrator was immediately apprehended by fellow soldiers at the scene.

The suspect "fired a rifle at the victim with the intent to kill", a police spokesman told the French news agency AFP.

Aerial footage aired by local media displayed a gathering of military personnel and civilians near an emergency vehicle while the police maintained roadblocks in the vicinity.