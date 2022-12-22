Japan sees 8th wave of Covid pandemic, logs 206,943 new cases

Amidst an ongoing eighth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Japan registered 206,943 new cases, marking the first time that the single-day tally has surpassed the 200,000-mark since August 25, health authorities have confirmed.



According to the Health Ministry, this is an increase of 16,100 new cases from the same day a week earlier, reports Xinhua news agency.



Of the total infections, Tokyo confirmed 21,186 new cases, with the figure for the capital rising week-on-week for a 16th straight day, and up by 2,374 cases the same time a week ago, the Ministry said on Wednesday.



The figure also exceeded 20,000 new infections in Tokyo for a second consecutive day, according to the data, with the capital on Wednesday also reporting 20 deaths.

