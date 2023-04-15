Japanese PM unharmed after explosion at public event, suspect arrested

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday was evacuated unscathed after an object that appeared to be a smoke bomb was thrown at him during a public event in Wakayama City, local media reports said, adding that the suspect has been arrested.



The reports said that Kishida immediately took cover and left the scene at Saikazaki Port after the incident, adding there were no injuries or damage, reports Xinhua news agency.



The suspect has been arrested, national broadcaster NHK confirmed in a report citing police sources, without giving any further details.