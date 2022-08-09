July 2022 was Spain's hottest month on record

"We had a very warm air mass over our country for practically the whole month of July," Aemet spokesman Ruben del Campo said on Monday.

The heat wave between July 9 and 26 was "additionally fuelled by an even warmer air mass from North Africa", he said.

The heat wave, which affected the mainland and Balearic Islands, was the second longest since records began at 18 days, he said.

Combined with a months-long drought and strong winds, the heat created favourable conditions for numerous fires to spread in July.