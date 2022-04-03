LIVE News Updates: Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly
Pakistan PM Imran Khan recommends dissolution of assemblies and fresh elections
I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakitan to prepare for elections: Pakistan PM Imran Khan
Pak National Assembly Dy Speaker rejects no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
(Source: PTV Parliament)
Pak National Assembly proceedings underway, PM Imran Khan not present in the Assembly
Islamabad | Proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly get underway, to vote on the no-confidence motion. PM Imran Khan is not present in the Assembly (Source: PTV Parliament)
Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as new Governor of Punjab province
More than 100 members of Opp. parties sign no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser
Pakistan's Opp. member moves motion for removal of Asad Qaiser, National Assembly Speaker
Governor of Punjab province, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar sacked
Series of explosions heard in Odessa, Ukraine
