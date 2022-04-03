International

LIVE News Updates: Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolves National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan: Pakistan Media

03 Apr 2022, 1:58 PM

03 Apr 2022, 1:30 PM

Pakistan PM Imran Khan recommends dissolution of assemblies and fresh elections

I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakitan to prepare for elections: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

03 Apr 2022, 1:05 PM

Pak National Assembly Dy Speaker rejects no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker rejects the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan, declares it unconstitutional

03 Apr 2022, 1:05 PM

Pak National Assembly proceedings underway, PM Imran Khan not present in the Assembly

Islamabad | Proceedings of the Pakistan National Assembly get underway, to vote on the no-confidence motion. PM Imran Khan is not present in the Assembly (Source: PTV Parliament)

03 Apr 2022, 12:16 PM

Omar Sarfraz Cheema appointed as new Governor of Punjab province

Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as the new Governor of Punjab province: Pakistan media


03 Apr 2022, 11:48 AM

More than 100 members of Opp. parties sign no-confidence motion against speaker Asad Qaiser

More than 100 members of Opposition parties have signed the no-confidence motion against the National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser: Pakistan media

03 Apr 2022, 11:14 AM

Pakistan's Opp. member moves motion for removal of Asad Qaiser, National Assembly Speaker

Pakistan's Opposition member has moved a motion for the removal of Asad Qaiser, National Assembly Speaker, ahead of Imran Khan's No-trust vote


03 Apr 2022, 11:14 AM

Governor of Punjab province, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar sacked

Federal government has sacked the Governor of Punjab province, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar. Deputy speaker of Punjab assembly will be the acting governor in the meantime: Pakistan media

03 Apr 2022, 10:51 AM

Series of explosions heard in Odessa, Ukraine

Series of explosions heard in Odessa, Ukraine, reports AFP

