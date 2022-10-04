Lawsuit filed against US healthcare companies for firing Sikh paramedic

"It was extremely difficult to be turned away from that urgent work because of my faith, but now, I am able to be of service with appropriate and effective PPE in my new position. Ultimately, I'm supporting this legal action because no qualified professional should ever be forced to sit at home when they could be out saving lives," Singh said.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, many Sikhs in the US were initially asked or ordered to shave their facial hair in order to use N95 masks. Singh successfully used a Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) during his paramedic training under AMR. PAPRs are used by paramedics to accommodate Pseudofolliculitis Barbae - a skin condition that does not allow for shaving and thus prohibits the use of an N95.



He was dismissed from his position in violation of his rights under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.



On behalf of Singh, the Sikh Coalition, a Sikh-American advocacy group, filed a discrimination complaint with the EEOC in May 2021, and after an initial investigation, the EEOC found reasonable cause to conclude religious discrimination by GMR and AMR.