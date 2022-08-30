Liz Truss cancels key interview saying she couldn't 'spare the time'

"We regret that it has not been possible to do an in depth interview with both candidates despite having reached agreement to do so," her press team said in a tweet.

Truss's rival in the race, Rishi Sunak, sat down with Robinson earlier this month.

Robinson tweeted: "Was pleased to secure an in-depth interview with @trussliz on BBC1. I am disappointed & frustrated it's been cancelled."

A source from the Truss campaign said she is not participating as she is focused on winning as many votes as possible and on preparations for government.