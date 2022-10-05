Morale of Twitter employees at an all-time low with Musk as boss

Elon Musk's intention to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share (or $44 billion) again to avoid a messy trial has hit the morale of employees at Parag Agrawal-led platform, as they aren't feeling great about what is actually coming at them after months of drama.



Reports on Wednesday mentioned that Twitter workers' morale is at an all-time low as they have little idea what will become of a company that internally protested against the takeover.



Twitter CEO Agrawal sent an internal email to employees after Musk intended to buy it again.



"We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. Our intention is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," according to the email seen by Platformer's Zoe Schiffer.