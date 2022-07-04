Multiple fatalities feared after shots fired at Fourth of July parade in Chicago

An unknown number of people are believed to have been shot as a gunfire erupted near a Fourth of July parade in a Chicago suburb.

A gunman began firing from the roof of a retail store into the parade below just minutes after the celebrations began, as per an NDTV report.

A video on social media shows parade participants suddenly fleeing in panic as gunfire erupted in the streets of Highland Park, an affluent suburban city.

The city of Highland Park said on its Facebook page that police were responding to an “incident” in the area and the festivities had been canceled.

"Highland Park Police are responding to an incident in downtown Highland Park. All 4th of July events have been canceled. Please avoid downtown Highland Park. Take shelter if in downtown HP. More information will be shared as it becomes available," read the post.

The shooting happened "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff's Office said in statement.