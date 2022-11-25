Musk shuts Brussels office, EU regulators raise eyebrows

Elon Musk-owned Twitter has shut down its office in Brussels in the European Union (EU), a move that has not gone well with the local regulators.



According to The Financial Times, the Brussels office was focused on the European Union digital policy, working in close proximity with the European Commission.



The last two remaining Twitter public policy staffers, Julia Mozer and Dario La Nasa quit Twitter last week, "resulting in the Brussels office being entirely disbanded".