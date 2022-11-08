Musk tells Twitter followers to vote for Republicans in US midterms

"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge," Musk added.



His tweets were slammed by many of his followers.



"That's it. That seals the deal. I've been an American citizen for 60 years and in all my time of being one, I've never seen a CEO this bad. I got my passport last week. I'll be moving to Australia if Trump comes back," a user posted.