NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

Moreover, as part of the agreement, the agency will also contribute technical expertise and facilities.



"It's our goal that NASA's partnership with Boeing to produce and test a full-scale demonstrator will help lead to future commercial airliners that are more fuel efficient, with benefits to the environment, the commercial aviation industry and to passengers worldwide," said Bill Nelson, NASA administrator.



"If we are successful, we may see these technologies in planes that the public takes to the skies in the 2030s," Nelson added.