NASA-SpaceX crew-6 mission enroute to space for scientific research

Alneyadi will be the first UAE astronaut to fly on a commercial spacecraft. Once aboard the station, he will become a flight engineer for Expedition 69.



Fedyaev will be making his first trip to space, and will also serve as a mission specialist, working to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and re-entry phases of flight. He will be a flight engineer for Expedition 69.



The team is expected to perform more than 200 science, technology demonstrations, and maintenance activities aboard the microgravity laboratory.